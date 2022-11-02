MANCHESTER — In a rare split vote, the Manchester Select Board turned down — for now — a request by the Manchester Riverwalk group for federal relief funds for a footbridge that would span the West Branch of the Battenkill and connect Factory Point Town Green to a walkway to Historic Main Street.
The group, which came to the board a month ago seeking between $150,000 and $200,000, returned Tuesday night with a smaller request: $80,000 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars — 10 percent of the estimated $800,000 cost. The group also plans to seek an additional $80,000 from the town capital investment fund — a decision that would be made by Town Meeting voters.
The bridge would span the West Branch near the Mill Pond dam and would be 110 feet long and 8 feet wide, according to the Riverwalk website. It would stand about 20 feet over the West Branch, providing a view of the river and the waterfall, and would become town property once completed.
After a presentation by Stephen Drunsic and other proponents of the proposal, and questions and comments from several residents with doubts about the plan, board member Heidi Chamberlain moved to appropriate the ARPA funds. She was joined by board Vice Chairman Greg Cutler in voting yes, while board members Laurie Kunz and Jan Nolan voted no.
That left the swing vote to Beattie — who voted no, but pledged that won’t be the last word on the project.
While he said he supports the concept, Beattie wasn’t yet ready to allocate funds from the town’s share of ARPA dollars.
“I do support the concept of the project, I also understand the desire to have the town have skin in the game,” Beattie said. “As we get into budget season I’d like to be able to revisit it. But I’m not willing to commit those funds just yet.”
According to the town website, it received $1,052,347 in ARPA funds and has spent $560,000 to date.
Speaking for Manchester Riverwalk, Drunsic said private donors waiting in the wings want to see if the town has “skin in the game” before donating. To date, Riverwalk has raised $500,000 of the $800,000 needed, he said, and a 10 percent contribution from the town would help the organization raise the remaining dollars.
The bridge would be made of steel, requiring little painting or maintenance, and would sit on abutments built on pilings drilled 28 feet down to the bedrock, Drunsic said.
“We had serious engineering done,” added Margaret Donovan, Riverwalk board chairwoman. “They have come up with a very secure way to create an abutment on [the north] side of the bank.”
The payoff, Drunsic said, will be an asset that will provide pedestrian access from Depot Street to Main Street and open up views of the West Branch and the waterfall over its Mill Pond dam.
“We have done a substantial amount of volunteer work to engineer, design and raise the bulk of the funds for an asset that is going to be owned by town. ... We feel this asset ... is going to provide a substantial community infrastructure,” he said.
Brian Benson and Sylvia Jolivette both spoke against the project. Benson questioned the wisdom of committing ARPA funds to the project; Jolivette, while crediting the group for cleaning up the river, said it was too expensive and would add to the town’s maintenance costs.
Jolivette later suggested that the question ought to go to an Australian ballot vote at Town Meeting. But Beattie said that's impossible: Town Meeting has previously decided town spending decisions must be decided from the floor. That's different than voter appropriations to human service agencies, such as the Manchester Community Library, he explained.
Drunsic acknowledged there are many potential priorities for ARPA dollars. But the consensus opinion he and other volunteers have heard is “[residents] see this as an additional asset to the community that improves the vibrancy of the downtown core” and opens up an “underappreciated, underutilized natural water corridor” for everyone.
Steven Henry, a member of the town Energy Committee, asked if the group had firm commitments from donors on paper, as well as estimates of how many visitors the bridge would attract and how much revenue it would generate as a result.
Drunsic said the group doesn’t have those figures but does have verbal commitments from donors who said if the town shows its commitment with dollars, they’ll gladly contribute.
“None of the trustees do this for a living,” Drunsic said.
After the vote, Beattie emphasized that the result shouldn’t be seen as a rejection of the project or the work done by its trustees and volunteers. He said he recognizes that the community has supported the Riverwalk — originally proposed as a series of paths and bridges along the West Branch — since it was identified by residents as a priority in the “Manchester 2020” community planning project in 2013.
“I do think we’ll be revisiting this,” Beattie said. “This will happen, and it will be because of your hard work.”