It’s hard to find good help these days.
Manchester has vacancies on its Select Board, Planning Commission, Development Review Board and Design Advisory Committee.
The vacancies are a sign of the times as many small towns are finding it hard to find people who want to participate in their town governance.
It’s easy to understand on one level. Meetings a couple of times a month is just the start as the work requires board and commission members to keep up on
The most recent resignation, that of Select Board member Todd Nebraska, left a vacancy on that five-member board that has the potential to have a big impact on the town.
Nebraska stepped down because his family is moving out of town.
But Nebraska made his mark, as Manchester’s zoning administrator and planning director Janet Hurley said in a recent Select Board meeting.
“Todd was instrumental in putting the zoning on the right course for this town,” Hurley said. “He worked on that very diligently for four or five years before he went to the Select Board.”
A lot of the hard work is done in the Planning Commission and DRB, along with others.
The Select Board gets all the glory and newspaper headlines, but a lot of the real impacts in a town come from behind the scenes at those other meetings. And while some will get on a board, serve a term and realize it’s not their cup of tea, others stick around for a while.
Current Select Board chairman Ivan Beattie has served on the board for more than 30 years.
The other recent vacancy came this past fall when Wayne Bell resigned after 20 years on the board. Heidi Chamberlain was appointed to serve out Bell’s term, which expired in March. Chamberlain was then elected to her own term at town meeting.
Based on state statute, the four remaining board members are tasked with filling the vacancy.
That process has been launched with the announcement of the vacancies and a call for candidates.
The requirements for serving on the Select Board or any of the boards or commissions with a vacancy is that the person be a legal resident of the town or village, in good standing with the town with regard to fees, taxes and permitting, and be able to attend meetings on a regular basis — generally two per month for the Select Board. The person appointed to the Select Board will serve until March 22 at which time an election will be held to elect someone to serve out the remainder of the term.
Applications should detail the person’s government, civic and charitable involvement in the community as well as any education, experience or training that would be beneficial to the board and its mission, according to the advertisement by the town.
The application also points out that the Board “intends to appoint the successor based on qualification expressed through the application and the interview process, not policy positions or goals expressed by candidates.”
“The Board is committed to appointing a qualified person that is representative of the larger community and that may provide diversity in opinion and thinking on different topics that the Board considered in the normal course of business.”
Apply online at manchester-vt.gov/appointments. The online application is brand new, developed for this and future board and commission vacancies. If a person would prefer, paper copies are available at Town Hall in the Town Manager’s Office 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The board is eager to fill the seat so applications received by April 30 will be given first priority.
Please direct questions to Leslie Perra, Human Resources Manager, at l.perra@manchester-vt.gov or 802-362-1313, option 2.