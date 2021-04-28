MANCHESTER — The Manchester Select Board will hold public hearings on proposed zoning changes in June and July, with the second hearing in July potentially held in-person.
The board discussed the return of in-person meetings as the prevalence of coronavirus disease continues to slowly abate with more and more people being vaccinated against the virus.
Town Manager John O’Keefe said that the town was looking at a slow return toward normal as Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has released the state’s plans.
The town has been planning to allow some outdoor events this summer as the governor has identified July 4 as a key date that things might look more like normal.
“Perhaps we should start thinking about having in-person meetings again in the Kilburn Room,” O’Keefe said. “It’s a pretty large room.”
The plan is to combine in-person meetings with Zoom access.
Figuring out how to do that is one of the challenges.
The biggest challenge is ensuring that people online can hear what is being said by the Select Board members, presenters and commenters at the live meeting.
Board member Heidi Chamberlain, who was appointed to the board last fall wasn’t on the board the last time it met in person.
She asked if it was feasible to have people speak into a microphone and O’Keefe and board chair Ivan Beattie said that those who presented to the board were asked to speak into a microphone to accommodate GNAT-TV recordings, and it wouldn’t be too hard to have people making comments in person to also step up to the mic.
Chamberlain said she thought there was value to attending meetings in-person.
“I would definitely find a way,” Chamberlain said. “I think it’s important to get back in person.”
O’Keefe said he had started researching it.
“I really think it’s doable,” O’Keefe said. “You can maybe have more than one camera.”
Beattie said Manchester wasn’t the only town dealing with this question. He said they shouldn’t have to reinvent a solution, just find someone who has figured it out.
O’Keefe said he thought there would be a need to possibly improve the HVAC system in the Kilburn Room to have better filtration in the room.
The plan is to have the scheduled July 13 meeting on the new hybrid system.
Zoning Changes
That will be just in time for the second hearing planned to discuss potential zoning revisions.
Zoning Administrator Janet Hurley said the town went through a comprehensive zoning revision in 2018 and the Select Board directed the Planning Commission to monitor the changes and come back with proposed revisions.
The Planning Commission went through that process and adopted changes right after everything shut down about a year ago.
Not able to have hearings, the Select Board adopted an interim bylaw.
The process is supposed to be wrapped up in two years.
A lot of the changes involve the aquifer protection overlay along with a handful of other revisions.
“Most of what was worked on has to do with the aquifer protection overlay,” Hurley said.
One change is to rezone the rec park and surrounding areas from Residential 1 District to Mixed Use 2 District.
“Seems incongruous to have it in the Residential 1 District,” Hurley said, adding that it would offer more of a higher density housing development in the future and would incorporate some of the nonresidential uses that have been there for a long time.
Hurley said the zoning revisions can be found on the town website, with additions in red and things removed noted with a strikethrough.
The first hearing, which will be held via Zoom, is scheduled for June 8. The second hearing, which is expected to be offered in-person or through Zoom, is set for July 13.