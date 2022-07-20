MANCHESTER — An overdose death in Manchester led town police, and their K9 officer, to Bennington last week as part of two simultaneous raids on apartment buildings as suspected drug trafficking sites.
The probe into drug dealing at those locations in Bennington was a joint investigation between Manchester and Bennington Police, Manchester Chief Patrick J. Owens said in a statement.
Three Manchester officers took part in the simultaneous raids on Beech and McCall street in Bennington, as well as officers from Bennington and several other jurisdictions, Owens said.
In total, eight people were arrested on various drug charges, and guns, drugs, cash and equipment used in selling street drugs were seized as evidence.
The Beech Street raid resulted in the arrest of Christopher Arroyo-Cruz, 18, from Springfield, Mass., whom prosecutors allege was the “ringleader” of a criminal conspiracy to sell drugs. He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and conspiracy to sell regulated drugs, and was ordered held without bail.
According to a statement from Manchester Police, the department got involved after an overdose death that took place in Manchester earlier this year. Neither the affidavit nor the department’s statement specified when the death occurred or identified the deceased.
Owens said the investigation remains active, and that more information would be released later.
One of the Manchester officers taking part in the raids was Officer Ben Doucette, who is the handler for the department’s K9 officer, Moose. Bennington’s K9 officer, Gracie, was also part of the raids.
Doucette, filing an affidavit in support of trafficking conspiracy charges against Angeliz Matos, 20, of Holyoke, Mass., said he entered the Beech Street apartment at 12 p.m.
According to Doucette’s affidavit, a bag thrown out the window when police entered the apartment contained 42 grams of suspected crack cocaine, $6,590 in cash and a handgun with a defaced serial number. Also found in the apartment were two additional handguns, quantities of suspected heroin and cocaine, testing strips, scales and plastic bags.
According to the Manchester Police Department, Moose alerted on the currency.
Moose also was asked to search the exterior of Matos’ car and alerted police on the trunk and driver-side door.
However, as Doucette noted in the affidavit, wind direction, airflow and other factors can lead to dogs detecting the presence of drugs from elsewhere. While a search warrant was granted on the car, it did not turn up additional drugs, Doucette said.
Moose, a Labrador retriever, joined the department in the spring and completed narcotics and drug detection training in April.