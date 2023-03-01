MANCHESTER — The Selectboard has authorized the Manchester Police Department to purchase five security cameras to help solve a run of "smash and grab" burglaries from retail outlets downtown, and investigate future incidents.
The $39,250 purchase, approved Tuesday night by a unanimous vote, will be positioned at key intersections in town, according to MPD Lt. James Blanchard. While locations are not yet finalized, the roundabout at Main and Depot streets is a likely position, as are Bonnet Street, Main Street near the town offices, the corner of Depot Street and Richville Road, and in Manchester Village.
While home security doorbell cameras are now common, higher-quality units that can make out details like license plate numbers are more expensive. Interim Town Manager Leslie Perra said the department wanted to act quickly, before an expected price increase for the equipment.
Perra said the cameras would also help the town's Public Works Department make decisions on when to deploy snow removal equipment.
Blanchard said the police department is still investigating the burglaries, which occurred in November and December. They include Coco Goose (twice), the Orvis outlet store, Brooks Brothers, and the Polo Factory Store.
"All of the burglaries occurred in the middle of the night and early morning hours, and are believed to be related," Blanchard said in an email. "In each burglary, the suspects smashed windows to get into the stores, and grabbed merchandise off the shelves and displays."
Having cameras positioned at busy intersections will help police identify the people and vehicles that could be involved in similar incidents, Blanchard said.
"For example, when these burglaries occurred, it was at a time of day when there was very little traffic," he said. "We currently rely on going to a few local businesses and gas stations that have security cameras, and requesting video footage to see if we can identify a vehicle driving by around the time of the burglary.
"While this is a helpful tool, many of the businesses have cameras that focus on their properties, but not necessarily the main roads where vehicles would pass by," Blanchard said. "By having five quality cameras placed strategically around Manchester, it will help us to quickly identify vehicles in the area when a crime occurs."
Manchester resident Lawrence Fogarazzo asked why the break-ins were being reported months after they happened, and questioned whether the police needed more officers to prevent drugs and drug-related crime from affecting Manchester's quality of life.
Board member Heidi Chamberlain pointed out that the department is fully staffed at present. She and other board members praised the department's performance, adding that its 1-year-old K-9 officer, Moose, has proven his effectiveness in detecting drugs.
But Board Chair Ivan Beattie agreed that the department could be more proactive in communicating its activities to the public -- particularly highlighting its successes in preventing crime and serving the public.
"I think people generally want to know that stuff," Beattie said. "We're going to make an effort."
Blanchard said the department is fully staffed with nine full-time officers. Those ranks are supplemented with four part-time officers, and the department is looking to hire a few more.
"We recently hired another part-time officer who will begin training later this month," he said.