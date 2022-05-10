MANCHESTER — A registry for short-term rentals and a study of their effect on the local economy gained support from the Planning Commission on Monday.
Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley said she had reached out to Doug Kennedy, the consultant who conducted a downtown mixed-use market feasibility study for the town, about assessing the effect of short-term rentals on the housing market and their economic impact.
That seemed to address commission member Phil Peterson’s concerns that much of the data the panel has seen and debated to date has been anecdotal.
“I think what we want to make sure of is we’re representing residents of the town in not taking actions that will wind up costing more than the benefits we end up enjoying,” Peterson said.
Commission Chairman Greg Boshart said he would be in favor of a registration system that allowed the town to chart how short-term rentals affect the local economy — and use of resulting taxes and fees to help address Manchester’s housing crunch.
“In general, I don’t want to necessarily dictate in an extreme way what someone can or can’t do on their property,” Boshart said. “My personal hope is not to restrict someone being able to do a short term rental. It’s to monitor it and ensure they’re meeting certain guidelines and requirements and not to make it so difficult that they don’t exist.”
Short-term rentals — often referred to by the brand names of online reservation platforms such as Airbnb or Vrbo — allow property owners to earn income on their property and allow travelers to stay in a home, rather than a hotel or inn. They’ve also been criticized for skirting rules and regulations that apply to traditional lodging businesses, and for removing property from the real estate market at a time when housing is scarce.
But short-term rentals predate the online business model in Manchester — notably for the annual horse jumping show in East Dorset. And there are concerns that limiting them could affect would-be visitors who can't find or afford rooms in the area's established inns and motels, especially when tourism is at its busiest here.
Boshart said he’s “100 percent on board” with making sure short-term rentals are safe for the people staying there, to the same health and safety standards as long-term rentals.
“I do think at some level they negatively impact the housing crisis. And my hope is we can find a way to have this contribute to perhaps new rental buildings,” he said. “Is there a way to tax these so they can contribute to the town purchasing property that the developer can come in and develop residential units that are going to be strictly for long-term rentals?”
The decision on whether to proceed with a study will fall to Town Manager John O’Keefe and the Select Board, as the funding would likely come out of tax dollars, Hurley said.
“We would rather not use a municipal planning grant for this, because we will likely apply for a municipal planning grant to help with our effort toward a new Town Plan this year instead,” Hurley said Tuesday. Furthermore, such a grant would not be available until December.
The commission, local business owner Bill Drunsic and audience members on Zoom spent a solid 90 minutes discussing the issues, and what the town’s role — if any — should be in regulating short-term rentals.
Drunsic, who said he owns a bed and breakfast, said action is needed to help the town’s housing market, given its lack of inventory and prices out of reach of lower and middle-income renters and buyers. He also said the town should consider defining “residential” in its zoning bylaw as a means of determining what commercial activity should be allowed in residential zones.
Drunsic also produced a listing of 109 properties presently listed on the Airbnb platform, noting that some of them advertise year-round listings. “It says to me that no one is living there,” he said, questioning whether such properties should legally be considered inns or B&Bs.
“All these places are flying under the rules,” Drunsic said.
Boshart looked at the listings Drunsic provided, and noted one listing said it could accommodate up to 13 people with four bedrooms, 10 beds and three bathrooms. “That doesn't seem to comply” with state regulations, he said.
Commission member Leon Ward, who brought the issue to the commission's attention last year, said he saw it more as a housing problem. Houses being purchased by out-of-town investors as business opportunities are houses that can’t be purchased or rented by local workers, Ward said.
But Peterson pointed out that even if those houses were on the market, the current market conditions would put them out of reach of lower- to middle-income buyers.
Ward raised possibilities including limiting short-term rentals to certain neighborhoods or limiting the amount of days per year that a property can be rented.
Asked if those restrictions were what he had in mind, Drunsic indicated that he was first and foremost after fairness.
"If I buy a property, and I want to treat it as a rental property, and I'm commercial, I've got to follow the bylaws of, I would say, an inn," he offered as a hypothetical. That's not the same as buying a house and deciding to rent it out for the summer while you're on vacation, he added.
But Boshart noted that his in-law's family rents out their house on Cape Cod, so they can pay their taxes.
"They have had that house for 50 to 60 years in the family. The taxes are $20,000 a year. There's no way they could afford that unless they rent it out," he explained. "That's the only way some people can afford to have their homes here."
During the meeting, the commission looked at short-term rental policies in Stowe and Killington — like Manchester, ski resort towns — to get a sense of how other towns across the state are handling the industry’s growth.
Killington has adopted a registration requirement for short-term rentals. The policy stipulates that such units are rented for more than 14 days in a calendar year, and fewer than 30 consecutive days. It sets a limit of two occupants per approved bedroom plus to additional occupants — for example, a three-bedroom house could rent to a party of eight guests. And it ties approved bedrooms to water and sewer capacity, or the terms of an Act 250 permit.
It requires that owners be available by phone 24 hours a day when their property is in use, that they provide proof of insurance for short-term rentals and prohibits on-street parking.
Stowe does not regulate short-term rentals. But its policy reminds owners that they must post fire and safety contact information in every guest room, that they must collect taxes — 9 percent for the state and 1 percent local option tax — and that if they have three or more units, they will need a food and lodging license from the town.