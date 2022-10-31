MANCHESTER — Janet Hurley, the town’s planning and zoning director, is resigning next month to take on a senior planning role at the Bennington County Regional Commission.
Hurley, who oversaw a thorough makeover and update of Manchester’s zoning ordinance and map during her eight-year tenure, will serve as assistant director and planning program manager for the BCRC.
It’s the second significant departure in Manchester’s town offices in as many months. Former Town Manager John O’Keefe left his position in September to take a position as associate athletic director for budget and finance at Williams College in Williamstown, Mass.
Interim Town Manager Leslie Perra said Hurley’s departure, and how the town will address the position going forward, likely will be discussed when the Select Board meets today.
Should the role be shared by more than one person once Hurley moves on? Planning Commission Chairman Phil Peterson believes the answer is yes.
“I do believe there should be two different positions, and there is enough work on the Planning Commission and Development Review Board support side to merit a full time job,” Peterson said. “Plus we’ll have a new town plan we’ll be working on next year.”
Hurley said the BCRC reached out to her about her interest, and that she liked the prospect of focusing on planning, and having a “broad impact” on the BCRC and its goals moving forward.
“I am a planner by profession, and it’s a planning job that would allow me to work with other professional planners on a daily basis, and do more planning work than what I have been able to do here in the last few years, because I’m inundated with permitting work,” she said.
The BCRC itself is in transition, as Bill Colvin soon will succeed Jim Sullivan as its executive director. Colvin, the organization’s assistant director and coordinator of community and economic development programs, is taking over for Sullivan, who is retiring.
As planning and zoning director, much of Hurley’s work was focused on addressing the town’s shortage of workforce housing. It informed her work with the Planning Commission on the zoning ordinance, as well as the most recent revision to the town plan, and grants she obtained to help the town find a path forward.
“It’s my professional choice to have been a planner, and I love Manchester. It’s my community,” Hurley said. “I feel like I’ve made important impacts here. I think they will help Manchester address critical needs such as housing.”
“If we don’t do something about housing, the bottom of the economy is going to fall out from under us,” Hurley said. She cited Peterson’s presentation during a housing forum last week, in which he reported that Manchester Business Association members said they had to cut back on hours because of a lack of employees.
“If we want to keep attracting people here, we need to find some housing. We need to get it built,” Hurley said.
Hurley, who lives with her partner in Winhall and has a child in the Taconic & Green Regional School District, is adamant that she will continue to have Manchester’s interests at heart. She owns property on Elm Street, and her partner’s family lives here, as well.
“I’ll work really hard to make sure the Northshire is not forgotten, because the Northshire is my community,” she said. “I fully intend to continue working for my community in this position.”
As planning and zoning director, Hurley has worked to modernize and streamline the office, and the land-use ordinance so it better reflects the community’s character and needs. When she took over, the town plan still had photocopied maps hand-drawn with permanent ink, and the zoning ordinance, which hadn’t been fully revised since 1970, had seven basic districts and 12 overlay districts, making it difficult to follow.
The new ordinance, which was adopted in 2018 and already has been updated twice, has 12 districts and three overlays for design review, aquifer protection and flood hazards. It was designed to promote greater housing density in the town’s core, protect the rural character from sprawl, and allow for cluster development in return for property owners protecting open space.
“We’re certainly going to miss her. She is a consummate professional,” Peterson said. “She did an amazing job of balancing both the zoning administrator job and the town planning job — which is not something that is normally combined in one position.”
“I will say very honestly she always had the best interests of town residents and our vision for what this town needs to be,” he added.
O’Keefe, who hired Hurley, said the zoning rewrite was a “massive undertaking,” and that the revision and her improvements brought “sense and order” to the policy and the process.
“Of all the zoning folks we had, her decisions were always most coherently thoughtful, detailed without a doubt,” O’Keefe said. “She’s a really strong writer. I never looked at one of the permits she drafted and thought, ‘This is missing details.’”
Tim Waker, chairman of the Development Review Board, said he has appreciated Hurley’s attention to detail and her perspective — even when it didn’t align with his own. “As far as preparation, she’s probably the best of all the zoning directors I’ve been through,” he said. “We’ve had our differences, but we always worked through them.”
Hurley gave credit to former Planning Commission Chairmen Todd Nebraska and Greg Boshart for their efforts in focusing the zoning ordinance rewrite on housing, clearing the way for higher-density development in the downtown area.
“They were instrumental,” she said. “As a team we really worked hard to get this ordinance into a state that would allow better opportunities for housing development.”
Hurley also obtained planning grants used to pay consultants for the town plan and zoning rewrites, worked with the Conservation Commission and served as the town’s Enhanced 911 coordinator. She worked with state Reps. Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz on proposals that were incorporated in a housing bill signed into law this summer, including a provision that could exempt development a downtown zone from Act 250 review.
Hurley also rewrote the town’s sign regulations to comply with a Supreme Court ruling stipulating that such rules must be neutral on content, instituted a system for online registration of temporary signs and worked with the Planning Commission to develop zoning guidelines for cannabis businesses once Town Meeting voters approved retail cannabis sales.