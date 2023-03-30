MANCHESTER — Manchester Police have made an arrest in the alleged burglary of the Manchester Laundromat in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 23.
Reynald S. Carey, 32, of Rutland, was taken into custody Wednesday. MPD Detective Abigail Hepburn, lead investigator on the case, and Officer Derek Osgood made the arrest at the Quality Inn in Rutland with the assistance of Rutland PD. Carey is being held on $5,000 bail at Marble Valley Correctional Center, pending arraignment.
According to a news release from MPD, Carey is seen on security footage at 2:21 a.m. the morning of the 23rd, breaking a back window of the Depot Street laundromat, climbing in, and leaving with two small safes located inside. Dan Mulroy, who owns the laundromat in partnership with his brothers, estimated there was about $1,200 in the safes, and that total loss including damages was about $2,500.
Lt. James Blanchard of MPD said one safe has been recovered, and they are currently running down leads on the other.
Laundromat employee Lisa Finelli came in hours after the break-in to open the business at 9 a.m. and quickly realized something was amiss.
“I was trying to figure out why there was glass on the floor. ‘Did something fall from the ceiling?’ Then I see that,” she said, pointing to the broken window.
Finelli also said she noticed as she was leaving the day prior, someone was “hanging out” in their car near the dumpsters behind the laundromat.
“That’s just so weird. Why are you there? There’s no reason to just be sitting by the dumpster,” Finelli said of her thoughts at the time. “I’m not sure. I don’t think that they had anything to do with it, but you never know.”
The security footage provided by Mulroy suggests that the suspect broke into the building with a clear purpose, entering the view of the camera, grabbing the safes, and exiting — all in under 15 seconds.
“He knew exactly what he was going for,” said Mulroy. “(He) smashed the window in, unlocked it, opened it, grabbed the two safes and that was it.”
Mulroy said he’s not overly surprised given recent events, and that they will be more vigilant going forward.
“Unfortunately the alarm wasn’t armed at the time. But with how fast this burglary happened, if you saw the video, the alarm wouldn’t have made a bit of difference,” he said.
“We will take greater precautions going forward,” he added, saying that another camera will be installed in the back of the business. “I can’t say I’m real surprised, with what’s been happening (lately), but you also don’t think of things happening like that in a small town like this one.”
Carey has a long criminal history dating back to at least 2012 when, according to Banner archives, he was arrested for stealing a vehicle in Massachusetts, crashing it into two other vehicles in Bennington, and stealing a second vehicle in Bennington, all within the same night. He was tried as a habitual offender at that time, and sentenced to serve at least three years in prison.
Carey was also arrested for stealing a jeep in Dorset in 2019, according to a Bennington County Sheriff’s Department news release, and another theft of a safe at the Seasons Restaurant in 2019, according to Manchester Journal records.
Carey is also due in Rutland County Superior Court on April 12 for a calendar call pertaining to charges of criminal threatening.
“The Manchester Police Department takes all criminal activity seriously and will continue to work tirelessly to bring justice to victims of crime,” a news release from MPD said. “We would like to extend our appreciation to the Manchester Laundromat for promptly reporting the burglary and cooperating with the investigation.”
MPD said there is no indication that the laundromat incident is in any way tied to the recent rash of vehicle break-ins last week. The department encourages anyone with inquiries or further information to contact them at 802-362-2121.