fee screen shot

This screen shot shows how the 3 percent user fee is assessed when taxpayers use the town website to pay their taxes online. The fee -- in this case, $90 on a payment of $3,000 -- is clearly noted and billed separately. 

 TOWN OF MANCHESTER
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER – Until last month, paying property taxes or water and sewer bills in Manchester meant writing a check and making sure it arrived at the town office on time.

Things have changed. And town accounting and finance director Michael DeCubellis wants taxpayers and ratepayers to know that credit cards – and with them, the flexibility of online payment – are now accepted in Manchester, and on its website.

To use the new system, visit the town's web page at https://manchester-vt.gov/; on the left side of the page, just under the red site map, is a headline for “Online Services," with options to pay taxes or water and sewer bills clearly marked.

That’s a significant new level of convenience, DeCubellis said, especially for owners and ratepayers who are second homeowners or live overseas.

The key, DeCubellis said, is that the provider, Indianapolis-based PayGov.us, is offering the service at no charge to the town, and collects processing fees directly from billpayers – not from the town coffers.

In the past, DeCubellis explained, “We could not justify using taxpayer funds to pay credit card fees on behalf of the limited number of people that are actually going to use credit cards.”

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

“If people utilize the service. There's basically two transactions on their credit card – what they're paying us and a 3 percent  fee being paid to the organization. So we're out of the loop. There's no money intermingling," DeCubelis said. “ If someone comes in here and pays $100 to us for something, we get our $100 period, yes. Then the 3 percent fee is a charge that goes directly to PayGov.us].. The funds are not intermingled. And it's very clear cut.”

For example: on a tax bill of $3,000, the 3 percent processing fee would come out to $90, for a total of $3,090. The town gets the $3,000; the $90 goes to PayGov.us.

It's also possible for customers to pay with a card at the town office, DeCubellis said. 

Bill-payers will pay $1 for transactions under $33, and 3 percent for transactions above that amount.

It’s hoped that in addition to making it easier to pay taxes and service bills, it will help consumers avoid late fees and penalties and reduce the delinquent taxes owed the town.

“Quite a few people do pay at the last minute," DeCubellis said. “And this could save them interest charges, and on the second installment, it could save them the penalties. So we're hoping this catches on.”

Reach Greg Sukiennik at gsukiennik@manchesterjournal.com or at 802-447-7567, ext. 119. 

Greg Sukiennik has worked at all three Vermont News & Media newspapers and was their managing editor from 2017-19. He previously worked for ESPN.com, for the AP in Boston, and at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.