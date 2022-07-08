MANCHESTER – Until last month, paying property taxes or water and sewer bills in Manchester meant writing a check and making sure it arrived at the town office on time.
Things have changed. And town accounting and finance director Michael DeCubellis wants taxpayers and ratepayers to know that credit cards – and with them, the flexibility of online payment – are now accepted in Manchester, and on its website.
To use the new system, visit the town's web page at https://manchester-vt.gov/; on the left side of the page, just under the red site map, is a headline for “Online Services," with options to pay taxes or water and sewer bills clearly marked.
That’s a significant new level of convenience, DeCubellis said, especially for owners and ratepayers who are second homeowners or live overseas.
The key, DeCubellis said, is that the provider, Indianapolis-based PayGov.us, is offering the service at no charge to the town, and collects processing fees directly from billpayers – not from the town coffers.
In the past, DeCubellis explained, “We could not justify using taxpayer funds to pay credit card fees on behalf of the limited number of people that are actually going to use credit cards.”
“If people utilize the service. There's basically two transactions on their credit card – what they're paying us and a 3 percent fee being paid to the organization. So we're out of the loop. There's no money intermingling," DeCubelis said. “ If someone comes in here and pays $100 to us for something, we get our $100 period, yes. Then the 3 percent fee is a charge that goes directly to PayGov.us].. The funds are not intermingled. And it's very clear cut.”
For example: on a tax bill of $3,000, the 3 percent processing fee would come out to $90, for a total of $3,090. The town gets the $3,000; the $90 goes to PayGov.us.
It's also possible for customers to pay with a card at the town office, DeCubellis said.
Bill-payers will pay $1 for transactions under $33, and 3 percent for transactions above that amount.
It’s hoped that in addition to making it easier to pay taxes and service bills, it will help consumers avoid late fees and penalties and reduce the delinquent taxes owed the town.
“Quite a few people do pay at the last minute," DeCubellis said. “And this could save them interest charges, and on the second installment, it could save them the penalties. So we're hoping this catches on.”