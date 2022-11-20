MANCHESTER — The holiday spirit will be everywhere you look in the Northshire starting this weekend, in ways familiar and new.
For those recently arrived to the region, it’s called Manchester Merriment — a slate of seasonal events bringing the community and its visitors together with holiday cheer for folks of all ages. From country inns decorated for the season to tractors festooned with holiday lights, there’s something for everyone.
It’s being put on this year by the Manchester Business Association in conjunction with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and The Shires of Southwestern Vermont Destination Marketing Organization.
Looking for Santa? He’ll be everywhere: At the Manchester tree lighting on Saturday, at the Equinox Golf Resort on Dec. 2, and aboard the Santa Express train ride (formerly known as the Elf Express) on Dec. 17 to 18.
There also will be ways to give back.
For decades, area inns and hotels have opened their doors to visitors during the holiday shopping season to show off their holiday spirit, as conveyed through holiday decorating in their lobbies and common areas.
This year, the Shires Holiday Inn Tours, on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, will offer a good deal more than poinsettias, garlands and bows.
“One hundred percent of all the ticket sales are going to help our local food banks,” Manchester Business Association President John Burnham said. Recipients will include the Manchester Community Food Cupboard, the Arlington Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels of Bennington County.
“In this time of inflation and people struggling, this is a time to be helping those folks feed people,” Burnham said.
Tour tickets can be purchased at any of the 16 inns taking part in the self-guided tours. The tours are open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and offer local inns and hotels the opportunity to showcase their unique properties, as well as local snacks and beverages.
Those wanting to give in other ways might consider sponsoring a lighted tree in Manchester or Stratton Village to benefit the Stratton Foundation’s scholarship programs. It’s $600 to sponsor a tree, and a $740 donation covers expenses and $500 to support those scholarships. Persons interested in sponsoring a tree should email tammy@strattonfoundation.org or call 802-297-2096.
A good many of the events are annual traditions, such as the Dorset and Manchester lighted tractor parades and the Manchester tree lighting at Factory Point Town Green. The tree lighting, on Saturday, will feature carols sung by students from Maple Street School and Red Fox Community School.
Some traditions are back after a COVID pandemic-enforced hiatus. The Elf Express Train Ride, put on by the Manchester Lions Club, is returning with a new name — Santa’s Express. Decorated trains will depart from the historic r.k. Miles Depot on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, bringing kids of all ages on a one-hour train ride through the Green Mountains.
There are new traditions, too. On Dec. 3, the Manchester Community Library is holding a holiday bazaar. The event is hosted by The Garden Club of Manchester along with jewelry markers, fiber artists, potters, painters, bakers, and other artists and artisans.