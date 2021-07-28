BENNINGTON — A Manchester man is accused of stalking an ex-girlfriend by placing a GPS tracker underneath her car.
The man, Joshua Coleman, 45, is charged with one count of stalking, a misdemeanor offense. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
State police said the charge stems from the discovery of a GPS device underneath the car of a local woman last month. Someone working on the vehicle June 6 reportedly found a Spytec GPS tracker inside a plastic bag, which had been taped to the control arm on the rear driver’s side.
The investigating trooper sent a subpoena to the GPS company and learned that the device was registered to Coleman, according to police’s statement of probable cause in the case.
A search warrant showed that the device had been in the area of Coleman’s residence for three days in January, as well as in the area of the woman’s home for 10 days that same month, Trooper Nicholas Grimes said in the affidavit.
The woman identified Coleman as a friend with whom she’d had a physical relationship; she said she never considered them as dating. She and Coleman apparently hung out around the time that the GPS was active — between November 2019 and January 2020, the affidavit states.
She told the investigator that Coleman had been overly possessive and controlling, and her friends said he seemed to frequently show up where she happened to be. She ended their relationship when he became “overbearing and would not leave her alone,” Grimes wrote.
When interviewed, Coleman initially denied knowing about the GPS but eventually admitted that it belonged to him, the trooper said. Coleman reportedly said he installed it to confirm his suspicions that the woman was cheating on him and to gain closure about the end of their relationship. He said he never intended to hurt or harm her.
Coleman appeared in person at Bennington Superior criminal court on Monday afternoon. The court kept him free from jail on conditions, including that he have no contact with the woman.