SHAFTSBURY — Vermont State Police have charged a Manchester man with stalking, saying he placed a GPS device underneath a vehicle to track another person’s location.
The man, Joshua Coleman, 45, was cited to appear in Bennington Superior criminal court on Wednesday to answer to the allegation.
On June 6, according to a state police release, they received a report that a GPS device “had been located underneath a female’s vehicle” in Dorset. Their investigation reportedly found that Coleman had installed the device to track her location.
It was not immediately clear how Coleman is related to the woman.
Coleman turned himself in to state police, was cited and released on conditions, the release said.