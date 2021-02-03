BENNINGTON — A 70-year-old Manchester man has received a suspended sentence and five years of probation for possessing child pornography.
Right before he was sentenced on Wednesday, Dennis Marchetti pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing child pornography in 2019. As part of a deal with the state, he admitted having two video files containing child pornography.
Superior Judge Cortland Corsones sentenced Marchetti in accordance with the terms of his plea agreement: 4-8 years of prison time suspended, five years of probation and 10 years of registering as a sex offender. He would also lose his engineering-related professional licenses.
Bennington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alex Burke said his office usually seeks prison time for such offenses. But Burke said the state agreed to probation because of several mitigating factors, including Marchetti’s age, his immediate cooperation with police and his undergoing counseling since he was charged nearly two years ago.
Each count of possessing child pornography, a felony, is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Defense attorney Daniel McManus said Marchetti had a pornography addiction that got out of control, but that he is remorseful for his actions. This case is Marchetti’s first criminal offense, the lawyer said, adding that experts have found Marchetti to be a low risk for reoffending while being a good candidate for treatment and supervision.
When given a chance to speak, Marchetti said: “I’ve put pornography completely out of my life … I understand how it affects society.”
He was originally charged with six counts of possessing child pornography. The other charges were dismissed under his plea agreement.