We’re about nine months into the Journal’s transformation from a 162-year-old weekly to a digital daily with a printed weekly edition. Even Editor & Publisher, long an authority on news about the news business, took notice.
Starting this week, we are making a few adjustments as we continue this revolutionary initiative in covering this remarkable community. To summarize briefly: my wise and trusty colleague Sue Allen is returning her full attention to editing the Bennington Banner; Tory Rich, whom many of you have met as a Journal reporter, is taking on an editing role; and I’m returning to the helm of the Journal as full-time editor.
This is where you potentially come in.
As of this writing, we have an opening for a full-time reporter at the Journal. We’d love to hire locally – or at least within reasonable commuting distance of the Northshire.
This is who we are looking for:
• Someone who enjoys researching and writing and is willing to take on the challenge of producing multimedia news coverage on deadline.
• Someone who constantly asks “Why?” about the world around them.
• Someone committed to accuracy and fairness.
• Someone who believes a good day is a day they learned something new.
• And lest we forget, you need a car and a valid driver’s license to do this job. (Unless you relish the prospect of climbing mountains on a bike. In January.)
If that’s you, send a resume, cover letter and writing samples at gsukiennik@manchesterjournal.com.
“But Greg,” you say, “what if that level of commitment is a bit much? Can I start small and see if this is really for me?”
I hear you, and the answer is “yes, you can!” We are always looking for freelance writers who can fit writing into their schedule and want to give this a try.
To really make this newspaper everything it can be, we need folks who are willing to attend meetings and community events and take notes and photos; folks willing to ask community leaders important questions; and folks who’d like to write about our high school athletes.
I know for a fact that we have incredibly talented and creative high school students in our community. Hey kids: This will look great on a resume.
I also know there are folks here who have retired (or semi-retired), but still have curiosity to burn and a desire to stay involved. Friends: Have I got stories for you.
As an enticement, let me fill you in on a little secret. The feeling you get being an important part of our community is worth its weight in gold.
For example, I’ll never forget the day in the spring of 2017 when I visited Anna Nicholson’s classroom at Manchester Elementary Middle School to ask about some upcoming school events. There on the classroom door, mounted on colored construction paper, was every story the Journal had written about MEMS in the past school year.
Everyone ought to experience that feeling. Maybe you can, too.
A DIGITAL FUTURE
For more than 150 years, a printed weekly newspaper served the Northshire well. But the writing has been on the wall in this business for a long time – and that writing says “adapt or perish.”
The news business is online. So we have to be online. And we are, with five e-editions a week.
I get that some folks prefer a paper newspaper. Truth be told, I am one of those people, too. (Ah, the smell of fresh ink.) But we cannot ignore that most folks get their information on their phones, tablets and laptops. That’s where the future is.
We had a choice: Let 162 years of history slowly fade away, or double down and adapt for a sustainable future.
We chose to go all-in. So far, the evidence shows that you, our readers, are with us.
Here’s an anecdote our publisher, Jordan Brechenser, shared with me: At the Banner, it took years for the number of digital subscribers to equal the number of print subscribers. This past year, when the Journal made its digital shift, the number of digital subscriptions equaled the number of mail subscriptions in months, not in years. Wow. (And thank you!)
We love that Northshire readers enjoy reading our physical paper every week. But consider this a reminder that we also have a daily e-edition Monday through Thursday in addition to print and digital on Friday. Those e-editions require just as much care and effort as the paper edition that comes out Friday.
In order to survive and grow, our e-edition needs local, timely content. So we simply can’t hold news releases or letters to the editor for the print edition. Thanks for understanding.
A CUP OF COFFEE = A MONTH OF NEWS
Speaking of our e-edition: If you’re reading this and you’re not a digital subscriber, please consider this my personal invitation.
It’s just $4.99 a month to have a month of hyperlocal and regional news delivered to your email inbox on any device. That’s as much as it would cost you to buy one fancy coffee drink. It’s a great bargain.
We are very encouraged that there’s still great demand for a local newspaper that informs, entertains and makes people think. A well-informed populace is critical to how we govern ourselves in Vermont – not as a spectator sport, but as a civic responsibility we all share. And we still face some important decisions: Should we build a new middle school? How do we address our housing crisis? How will we adapt to a changing climate?
With your support, we’ll be here to tell the story of how we faced those challenges.