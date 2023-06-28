MANCHESTER — Ivan Beattie has seen a lot in his nearly 40 years on the Manchester Selectboard.
But the number Town Manager Scott Murphy reported on Tuesday night as the town’s new total Grand List figure — the sum of the town’s fair market property values — caught Beattie and the rest of the Selectboard off guard.
The figure, as determined through the town’s reappraisal of its fair market property value, is $1.733 billion. That’s an increase of 39 percent from the 2022 figure of $1.240 billion.
“That’s staggering,” Beattie said.
Murphy said he’s confident that the Grand List increase has pulled Manchester ahead of Middlebury, as that community has yet to conduct a reappraisal. He’s also confident that Manchester’s Grand List is now greater than Bellows Falls as well.
“There are not that many billion dollar towns in Vermont to start with,” he said.
Bennington, with a population of 15,333, is still working on its 2023 Grand List.
But the town expects a figure of about $1,029,500,000, an increase of $2 million from 2022, town assessor John Antognioni said.
Like many Vermont communities, Bennington is anticipating that the state will require it to reappraise its property values. Antognioni expects a letter will arrive from the state laying out that requirement next month.
“It might not be quite as much [as Manchester],” Antognioni said. “But I would expect a marked increase once the reappraisal gets done.”
Bennington was last required to reappraise its real estate in 2008, he said.
An increase in Manchester’s value was widely expected given the post-pandemic growth in the town’s real estate sales prices. But the nearly 40 percent increase is about double what the Selectboard assumed when it set the town’s fiscal 2024 budget.
Tuesday night, Murphy reported to the Selectboard that town Assessor Gordon Black is in the process of sending out updated letters to Manchester property owners, informing them of the finalized figures. A preliminary notice has already gone out to property owners, and a series of informal hearings was held earlier this month.
Once the official notice is sent out, residents will have 14 days to appeal the results.
Some residents experienced sticker shock in the increase of their property values, Black said earlier this month. The average residential property was up 40 percent, and some doubled.
But Black also emphasized that the new values represent fair market value as required by state law, and have nothing to do with past assessments.
Grand List figures are instrumental in calculating the property tax rate. The formula is the grand list value divided by 100, and then that number is multiplied by the tax rate to achieve the tax bill. Generally, a larger Grand List leads to a lower tax rate. But thanks to the higher property values, that doesn’t always mean a lower tax bill.
While the town is expecting that its tax rate will decrease slightly, the town share of the tax bill is only about 15 percent. The remaining 85 percent goes to the state education property tax — and the state rate is expected to be set in early July.
Stratton is also in the process of completing a reappraisal and hearing grievances, board of listers member Kent Young said.
The mountain resort town, which has a greater property value than most towns its size thanks to being home to Stratton Mountain Resort, is poised to see its Grand List increase about 50 percent. The preliminary figure for 2023 is $1,226,480,400, up from $813,693,600 last year, Young said.
Grievance notices have been issued, but Young expects that most residents are aware that sales prices in Stratton have risen dramatically, and have not softened.
“I think most folks realize things are selling for twice as much. I’m surprised the Grand List has increased 50 percent, not 100 percent,” Young said. “We’re not seeing any kind of decrease in sales prices right now. There are fewer sales because there’s less inventory, but for [sales] coming in since April, we’re still seeing an increase in sale values.”
Manchester, with a full-time population of about 4,500, for the moment has a larger Grand List than the two largest towns in Bennington and Windham counties.
Brattleboro, with a population of 12,106, has reported a 2023 Grand List of $1.17 billion. The town has not yet gone through a reappraisal, but preliminary work is expected to begin on that process this year, assistant assessor Joe Meyer said.