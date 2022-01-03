MANCHESTER — Firefighters made short work of what was reported as a possible chimney fire at The Inn at Manchester on Sunday evening.
According to Manchester Fire Chief Chris Towslee, a passer-by on Main Street reported seeing flame from one of the historic inn's chimneys at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
"When we arrived there were sparks but no flames," Towslee said.
While some firefighters removed the fire from the inn's fireplace, others scaled the tower truck's ladder to the roof and checked the chimney for problems.
"We ran the snuffer down the chimney and didn't find anything serious," Towslee said.
A chimney snuffer is a piece of firefighting equipment that douses chimney fires from inside without having to charge and deploy a fire hose, greatly reducing the potential for water damage.
Inn owner Brian Maggiatto said it was "a routine call after some sparks were seen near the chimney cap."
But, he added, there was nothing routine about the way the inn and its guests were treated by the fire department.
"We are incredibly fortunate to have a community of volunteers and professionals who respond with haste and care to help keep our community and guests safe," Maggiatto said.
Chimney fires are caused by a build-up of creosote, and most go undetected, according to the Chimney Safety Institute of America. But they can do plenty of damage, leading to more dangerous conditions.
The best way to prevent chimney fires is to have your chimney inspected and cleaned, Towslee said.