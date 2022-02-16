MANCHESTER — Cannabis has been legal to possess and grow in small amounts in Vermont since 2018. But you still can’t buy or sell it here — not legally, anyway.
That’s going to change this fall, thanks to legislation that made Vermont the 11th state to legalize the purchase, sale and taxation of cannabis for recreational use. But that law also leaves it up to the voters of each city and town to decide themselves whether they want retail sales in their town.
Manchester is one of several towns that will decide on March 1.
The question made its way onto the ballot through a petition, which was sponsored by Lisa Mattison and Tom Bailey, according to Town Clerk Anita Sheldon.
The initiative has support from Vermont Cannabis Solutions — a Burlington legal and consulting firm helping entrepreneurs get ready for the launch of the state’s legal marijuana market in October.
“We are hoping that towns across Vermont will opt in, and we have helped with efforts in Mount Holly, Essex, Rutland and Morrisville in addition to Manchester,” Andrew Subin, a partner in the firm, told the Journal. “We are advocates for as many towns as possible opting in for cannabis retail.”
Subin addressed the Manchester Select Board at a meeting on Jan. 4 and answered questions about how retail sales would work under state law. “Retail cannabis is nothing to be afraid of,” he said.
Subin and other proponents have pointed out that Manchester, because of its 1 percent local option tax — of which it keeps 70 percent — could benefit more from retail sales than communities that don’t have local option taxes.
Acknowledging up front that his firm represents people who’d like to do business here, Subin highlighted what he said were advantages of legal sales: job creation, tax revenue and the opportunity of getting in on the ground floor of an industry he believes will double to $45 billion nationally by 2025.
“Our clients are going to promise wages starting at $20 an hour, and those are entry level for bud tenders and back of house operations,” he told the board.
He suggested that the town establish a local cannabis control commission, as provided by state law, as a means of exerting greater control over how the business operates here.
The firm has also produced a pair of mass-mailings that will soon arrive in Manchester mailboxes, the first of which addresses potential health benefits of cannabis.
Many of those benefits have not been studied in depth because cannabis remains a Schedule A drug under federal law; but Vermont has an existing medical marijuana law that allows cannabis to be prescribed for any patient receiving hospice care, wasting syndrome, cancer, Crohn’s disease, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease.
And cannabidiol or CBD oil — which does not contain enough THC to impart a “high” — is being widely used for insomnia, anxiety, pain and inflammation.
Asked if the firm paid for the mailings, Subin said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to register as a PAC for sending out these mailers. It is called the ‘Cannabis Retail Opt-In Committee.’ Of course, we will follow the expenditure reporting rules as established by the Vermont secretary of state.”
RISK AND REWARD
How dangerous is cannabis and would legal sales hurt Manchester? That depends whom you ask. While public consumption of cannabis will remain illegal under Vermont law, concerns about increased use and driving under the influence remain.
“Nobody wants townspeople to be walking around like zombies, either,” Andrew Reed, of Sotheby’s Four Seasons International Realty, said of those concerns.
The Collaborative, a Londonderry nonprofit whose mission is “a healthy involved community supporting substance-free youth in a caring environment,” does not have a position on the Manchester question. But that doesn’t mean the group has no concerns, said its executive director, Maryann Morris.
One of those is the perception — fueled by what young people see and hear around them — that if cannabis is legal, it must not be dangerous or harmful.
“With the learning from states that have retail cannabis, already we know that greater retailer availability is associated with greater impact on youth use,” Morris said. “Additionally there is a decrease in the perception of harm for youth cannabis use. Decrease perception of harm frequently increases the use and the frequency of use.”
She cited studies from California, Washington and Oregon — all states with legal retail cannabis sales — suggesting a correlation between greater availability of cannabis and increased use.
Lawmakers who supported legal sales said one of their goals was to undermine the black market by regulating cannabis products — assuring the public they are locally sourced, tested and verified for potency, as is the case with alcoholic beverages.
That only provides so much comfort, Morris said. “Although the risks of altered cannabis from a black market may not exist in a retail market, a black market will still exist,” she said.
DOES IT FIT?
Another question facing voters is whether cannabis would fit the town’s retail character.
Many have pointed to retail establishments in neighboring Massachusetts as proof that cannabis culture, despite its historic ties to a 1960s hippie vibe, has matured — and taken on a more professional character. Silver Therapeutics in Williamstown, Mass., less than an hour from Manchester, has often been cited as an example of how the industry might look and feel here.
Paul W. Carroccio, the president and CEO of TPW Real Estate, sees opportunity for Manchester.
“I’d be a happy landlord,” he said of the possibility. I would welcome anyone. I would make it work for them.”
Carroccio pointed to Aspen, Colo., the first state in the nation to legalize retail sales, as proof that adding retail cannabis sales can be a positive. “It’s a great town with a mix of resorts, residents, a great school system, restaurants and hospitality — it works.”
“I think it’s a plus. I think it’s good for tax revenue,” he said. “Manchester’s got to stop being a NIMBY [not in my back yard] town.”
Reed, of Sotheby’s Four Seasons International Realty, said he sees possibilities as well — if it’s done correctly.
“I think it’s a growing and changing business and there’s a lot of economic opportunity,” he said. “It’s important along with that to make sure it fits in with the general overall character of town.”
The Manchester Planning Commission already has begun tackling where retail cannabis sales would be allowed if the measure passes. In a discussion in January, the commission identified retail and commercial mixed-use sections in downtown Manchester Center that already allow beer, wine and spirit sales as a potential starting point, but took no votes.
“My gut is we should treat it like alcohol,” commission Chairman Greg Boshart said. “I wouldn’t want alcohol everywhere, like I wouldn’t want gas stations everywhere.”
Other aspects of the industry, such as cultivation and packaging, will be free to set up shop — but will be restricted by land-use laws, like any other enterprise. And Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley said last month she has already heard from entrepreneurs who are interested in setting up shop here.
Meanwhile, Jill Bradley, who owns and operates Greener Pastures Smoke Shop at 342 Depot St., is on the fence about the vote, and even more so on whether she wants to get into the recreational marijuana business.
For starters, Bradley does not own the building, which would require updates. And aside from the investment of time and money that would be needed, she’s content with her current paraphernalia business.
Nor is Bradley enough of an enthusiast to make cannabis her all-day, every-day pursuit.
“It’s one thing that I love, but I love puppies, too,” she said with a laugh. “I’d rather talk puppies than sit there and say, ‘Yes, let’s talk about your marijuana plants.’”