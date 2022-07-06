MANCHESTER — The Manchester Democratic Town Committee (DTC) will be hosting a “Meet and Greet” with Vermont Attorney General candidate Charity Clark at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, at the home of Jim and Susan Ramsey at 3032 Main Street in Manchester Village. The event is part of a busy afternoon of related activities.
Clark grew up in Manchester and graduated from Burr and Burton Academy before earning degrees at the University of Vermont and Boston College Law School. She has served as chief of staff under former Attorney General T.J. Donovan since 2018 and previously was hired as an assistant attorney general in the Public Protection Division by former Attorney General Bill Sorrell in 2014.
At 3 p.m., Susan Borden, Vermont Democratic Party (VDP) Platform Subcommittee member, will lead a discussion on updates to the 2022 VDP platform ahead of a statewide platform convention scheduled for late August.
From 6 p.m. until 7 p.m., the Manchester Democratic Town Committee will conduct its July monthly meeting. Included on the agenda is guest speaker Seth Bongartz, one of two state reps for the Bennington-4 district, representing Manchester, Arlington, Sandgate, and Sunderland. Bongartz will discuss highlights from the recently concluded legislative session and other matters of local interest.
The Manchester Democrats will also put forth their slate of candidates for the Town of Manchester Justice of Peace (JP) positions. Positions will be voted on in the upcoming primary on Aug. 9.
All current and prospective JPs may contact Manchester DTC Chair Jim Ramsey (jimramsey802@gmail.com) or Manchester DTC Nominating Co-Chair Martha Heilemann (marthah8@comcast.net) by 1 p.m. on Monday to express their interests or answer any questions.