MANCHESTER — The Manchester Community Library has named a search committee to find a successor to J. Violet Gannon as executive director.
Board of Trustees member Bill Philip of Dorset will lead the search committee, the board announced Monday. He will be joined by fellow trustees Rhonna Cass, Fran Fauver, Katherine Monahan, Dave Quesnel and Gaby Torres.
Library Board of Trustees Chairman John Clark will serve as an ex-officio member, the board said.
According to the announcement, Gannon resigned in early March.
Cass and Philip joined the board of trustees late last year. Philip is the former head of the Westminster School in Simsbury, Conn., while Cass, of Manchester, formerly was CEO of the Chartwells K-12 division of the Compass Group PLC, a global contract food service provider.
Clark said Philip “brings a great deal of experience in hiring top nonprofit administrators and will provide the committee with the right amounts of guidance, discipline and nimbleness.”
Clark previously said Gannon’s last day at the library was March 2, which was the day after Manchester Town Meeting voters approved a $243,740 appropriation for the independent nonprofit library. The library raises about two-thirds of its operating budget from grants, membership contributions, fees and charitable giving.
Gannon had succeeded Betsy Bleakie, who oversaw the library’s move from the former Mark Skinner Library in Manchester Village to its current home on Cemetery Avenue. She is now executive director of the Manchester Music Festival.
In its announcement, the board credited Gannon with guiding the library through the COVID pandemic, including obtaining two Paycheck Protection Plan loans, as well as with maintaining positive relationships with town leaders and securing major donations.
“Violet leaves us poised for the library’s next phase of growth,” Clark said, adding that the board “wishes Violet well as she pursues new professional opportunities.”