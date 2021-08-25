MANCHESTER — The First Congregational Church is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the dedication of its sanctuary with the second of two services Sunday.
The church building was built in 1870, and the first of two celebrations was held Aug. 22 under the direction of the Rev. Dick Ringenwald who filled in for the service.
Ringenwald served as pastor at FCC from 1988 to 1996 and again from early 2010 through April 2011.
Current Pastor Chris Heintz returns for the second celebratory service this week.
Service is at 10 a.m.
At last week’s service, Linda Hueckel, the FCC music and choral director, read a history of the church at the Aug. 22 services.
“I’m not sure how many of you know that this building is the third incarnation of the Manchester
Congregational Church,” Hueckel told the congregation. “So, as we gather to celebrate the 150th anniversary of this church sanctuary I would like to tell you the story of how we came to be.”
Hueckel said the church’s beginnings started with a “meeting house plot” in the center of the village in 1764.
But it wasn’t that easy as differences of opinion about where the church should actually be built, which dragged on for years, until a vote by the townspeople in 1782 established the site just south of its current location.
For years the church remained before a second meeting house was built in 1829 before the third church building, the current structure, was erected beginning in 1870.
The old church’s brick walls did not “harmonize at all well” with the surroundings and as Church member Elizabeth Wickham said, “a taste for prettier things crept into our simple life.”
In the history Hueckel shared, no expense was spared in its construction.
“The restrained Victorian elegance of the new sanctuary with its rich, oiled chestnut woodwork created a very different atmosphere from the plain style, galleried interior of the second meetinghouse,” according to the church history. “The black walnut of the pulpit moldings and the pew arms and railings contrasted nicely with the chestnut. The sunlight that streamed through the clear glass of the sanctuary windows illuminated the pale, frescoed ceiling which was striped with vermillion.”
Its crowning achievement was the placement of a magnificent 150-foot spire, covered in alternating bands of purple and green slate.
Hueckle reported that an article ”Dedication Day” in the August 24, 1871, in the Manchester Journal, said, “The weather on Wednesday was all that could be desired, and at an early hour people were seen coming into the village from all quarters to attend the dedication of the new church edifice. At half-past ten the deep, rich tones of the bell called the assembly together, and the commodious church was soon filled to overflowing by the people from this and neighboring towns. Among the audience were many people from the cities who are spending the summer in this vicinity, and who have contributed largely to the erection of this beautiful place of worship.”