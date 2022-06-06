MANCHESTER — Contract talks between the Northshire Rescue Squad and the town of Manchester continue, with a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the month when the current agreement expires.
An update had been scheduled for the May 31 Manchester Select Board meeting. But board members Ivan Beattie and Laurie Kunz were unable to attend, as was Town Manager John O’Keefe, and the update was tabled until June 14.
That doesn’t leave much time for the two sides to reach an agreement: The current extension between the town and the Rescue Squad ends on June 30. The original contract between the town and the squad ended in 2020, but was extended because of the COVID pandemic.
“It was on the [Select Board] agenda with hopes we could announce that we're all same page, but we've got a little more work to do to get there,” Rescue Squad board of trustees treasurer Jim Salsgiver said. “We’re still trying to accomplish that.”
Neither Salsgiver nor O'Keefe would go into the details still separating the two sides. Select Board Chairman Ivan Beattie couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
But Salsgiver is looking forward to the opportunity to bring a proposed agreement to the public — and to provide certainty to the other four towns served by the Rescue Squad.
The Northshire Rescue Squad provides emergency medical services to Danby, Dorset, Manchester, Mount Tabor and the Route 11/30 area of Winhall.
The two sides have been in talks since January, when the presentation of a Manchester-centric report on the independent nonprofit’s response times, communication with the town and financial efficiency raised hackles for its content and the way it was made public. A follow-up public hearing by the Rescue Squad questioned the veracity of those findings as well as the viability of a consultant’s suggestion that the town form its own emergency medical service.
On the town side, there were concerns that Manchester — despite having the largest service population of any town in the district — was seeing increased assessments for the service, but not getting consideration given its size, its percentage of the service area, and its number of schools and special events.
On the squad side, there was surprise that complaints had not been brought forward sooner, and emphasis that rescue responds to calls in all five towns with the same level of service.
But talks already had resumed by the time the Rescue Squad held its public meeting. And they have been proceeding ever since.
The pace has been slowed by two factors.
First, because the Select Board operates under the state's Open Meeting Law, updates and discussions on the board’s side must wait until the board can meet in executive session.
Second, the Rescue Squad's trustees recently has undergone turnover, with president Susan Howard and members Rene Bousquet and Shari Siegel stepping down, Salsgiver said. A message left for Howard was not returned by Monday afternoon.
The current board listing, as represented on the website, includes Maura Spivey as president, Salsgiver as treasurer, Linda O’Leary as secretary, and members Bob Niles, Ben Weiss, Mark Luce, Mike Alfano and Brian Marthage. Weiss, Alfano and Marthage are the new members.