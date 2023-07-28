ROYALTON — The lesson: Never punch a dog.
A Mendon woman contacted police on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. after allegedly observing a man punching a German Shepherd on Route 107 in Bethel.
Vermont State Police contacted Colby W. Johnson walking on Route 107 with a German Shepherd. Further investigation revealed that Johnson had an active arrest warrant for writing bad checks.
Johnson was subsequently cited and released with an additional charge of animal cruelty.
He was released with a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5 to answer the animal cruelty charge.
Anyone with information about Johnson striking his German Shepherd is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.