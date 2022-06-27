BENNINGTON — A Bennington man is out of prison on conditions after threatening to murder four people, including a judge and the Bennington County State’s Attorney.
Miles Hall, 39, was charged with stalking and three counts of criminal threatening.
On June 17 at about 5:50 p.m., Bennington police officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as Hall, allegedly threatening to kill a woman. When the police arrived, they spoke to the woman and she said Hall threatened to kill her earlier in the day, according to court documents. Hall was upset at the woman for not picking him up from the train station in Albany, N.Y. He also wanted a ring and a gold pin from a safety deposit box in the woman’s name, but the bank was closed. After hearing he could not get his valuables, he said he would come to her house and kill her. She hung up on him.
He then continued to send her several threatening text messages, which can be seen in the court document. Hall calls her several indecent names and told her, “You’re living on borrowed time,” and “I will exterminate you.”
In 2014, Hall had another run in with this woman where he strangled her to the point of “losing control of her bowels.” She said he strangled her for about one minute, and she did not know why he let go.
After the most recent incident, Judge Cortland Corsones signed a mental health warrant for Hall. Once Hall was in custody, he said, “Corsones, I’ll kill him, that’s a felony. I got out of it.”
While in transport to the hospital, Hall said he allegedly threatened to kill Corsones two years earlier. “Corsones knows I’ll kill him … I’ll slit that (expletive)’s throat,” he allegedly said. He then threatened Erica Marthage, the Bennington County State’s Attorney. He said she “is a dead (expletive).” He also said he would sexually assault her.
At the hospital, Hall made homophobic remarks to a male nurse and threatened to kill him, according to court documents, which stated, “During this incident, Miles threatened to murder four individuals.”
Hall was arraigned on June 22 in Bennington Superior Court after his arraignment was rescheduled twice due to “unstable and dangerous” behavior, as confirmed in court documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges. He is out on conditions that include a ban on weapons, being unable to contact or harass his victims and not being able to enter Southwestern Vermont Medical Center property without law enforcement. A psychiatric evaluation has been requested.