Bennington Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Houghton Lane in town on Tuesday. Upon arrival, police learned a male victim was being treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for stab wounds; he is in stable condition, police said.

Police also reported a suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident, including any video recordings, to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or visit benningtonpolice.com for online tips.

