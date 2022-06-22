BENNINGTON — Bennington Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Houghton Lane in town on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, police learned a male victim was being treated at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for stab wounds; he is in stable condition, police said.
Police also reported a suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident, including any video recordings, to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030 or visit benningtonpolice.com for online tips.