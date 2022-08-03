BENNINGTON — A 38-year-old man was shot numerous times in the chest Wednesday morning in a downstairs apartment at 324 Pleasant St.
Bennington Police said an investigation in the "possible homicide" began with the initial 9:15 a.m. call of possible shots fired at the Pleasant Street address. Upon their arrival, police entered the apartment and found the deceased man lying on the floor of the first-floor apartment with three gunshot wounds to the chest.
The victim, a white male, has yet to be publicly identified, as next-of-kin notification is still pending.
Two “persons of interest” have been identified by Bennington Police. The police tracked the first, a male, with the help of their police dog Gracie. After a traffic stop, that person fled the vehicle and was caught and detained, according to Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette. The man was being interviewed Wednesday evening by a joint team of the Bennington Police, the Bennington County State's Attorney's Office and the Vermont State Police.
The second person of interest, a female, was also at the downtown police station, police said.
Police received a search warrant in the late afternoon to enter the apartment — part of a larger, older home with numerous apartments. A crime scene van from the Vermont State Police arrived shortly before 5 p.m. to start the work of collecting evidence in the apartment.
As of press time, no weapon had yet been found, and the body remained in the apartment.
Stay tuned for more details at benningtonbanner.com.