BENNINGTON — A man allegedly attempted to break into a home to get $1,000 because he said his life was being threatened.
Steven Mazza, 57, from Bennington was charged with two felonies: attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling, and possession of burglary tools.
On July 13 at 8:42 a.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Dewey Street in response to suspicious circumstances, according to court documents. The homeowner told police she heard two loud thumps, but saw nothing when she looked outside.
A few minutes later, she heard someone attempting to break into her home through the front door, and when she looked she saw a man she did not recognize. The man ran away when the homeowner spotted him.
A witness to the incident also came forward and corroborated the homeowner’s story. The witness saw the man park his car and walk around the residence with a crowbar. They also saw the man attempt to enter the home.
In addition to providing a statement, the witness took photos of the man’s vehicle. The license plate was registered to Mazza.
Later that day, police spoke to Mazza to get his side of the story. He admitted to attempting the robbery with a crowbar earlier in the day. Mazza said he owed someone $1,000, and the person he owed money was threatening to shoot him if he didn’t come up with the cash that day.
Mazza said the person slashed his tires, left a dead cat on his front step and put bullets on the dashboard of his vehicle.
“That’s why I did what I did this morning,” he said.
Mazza was arraigned on Monday in Bennington Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was released on conditions that include staying away from the victim and her residence.