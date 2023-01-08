SUNDERLAND — An Arlington man was rescued from a one-car crash on Friday night in Sunderland after his car left Route 7A and rolled onto its side, according to Vermont State Police.
According to release issued by the Shaftsbury barracks, state police were informed at about 8:30 p.m. that an Arlington man was two hours overdue to return home. A search by troopers quickly located the vehicle on Route 7A just north of Red Mountain Road in Sunderland.
Police said the vehicle, driven by David G. Lacroix, 72, was overturned and came to rest on its driver side in a group of trees. Troopers made contact with Lacroix, who was alert and breathing.
Road conditions were wet at the time, police said.
The Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Rescue Squad responded to the scene and assisted in removing Lacroix from the vehicle and rendering aid, police said.
LaCroix was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.