BRATTLEBORO — A man fell through the ice at Retreat Meadows and was rescued by firefighters Tuesday morning.
Assistant Fire Chief Charles “Chuck” Keir III said the call came in at about 8 a.m. Tuesday.
“Our folks responded and found a subject who was 100 feet from the embankment out on the ice,” Keir said. “It’s hard to tell the depth. It’s about 10 feet deep there.”
Keir said firefighters donned cold water suits and slid out to the spot, rescuing the man from the ice. The man was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital by Rescue Inc.
Keir said he doesn’t know the extent of the injuries. He believes the man was cross country skiing and is in his mid 50s.
Brattleboro Police Department and Brattleboro Retreat staff also assisted. Retreat staff noticed the man when he fell through ice.
Fire Chief Len Howard said the ice is too thin to go out on right now. Keir estimated Brattleboro firefighters respond to calls for ice rescues about once a year for humans then other times for dogs or other animals.