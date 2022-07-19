BENNINGTON — A woman fell victim to "revenge porn" after her ex-boyfriend allegedly sent an intimate video of the two of them to a woman he had known online for about a week.
According to court documents, Kainen Mattison, 35, from Bennington, was in a relationship with the victim for about two years. In that time, they took videos of some of their sexual encounters. After they broke up, the woman asked Mattison to delete all of the videos they made together.
Years after the video in question was taken, Mattison sent it to a woman he was talking to on Facebook, after speaking to her for six days. Mattison told the woman on Facebook that he wanted to take her out, and that “he could send more weird stuff,” according to court documents. This was when he allegedly sent the video.
The victim contacted the police on June 12 after she learned that Mattison shared it, and after she got screenshots of Mattison’s Facebook conversation with the woman.
The woman on Facebook asked Mattison if he had permission to share the video. He simply responded, “My ex.”
When Mattison spoke to police, he claimed to speak to a lot of women on Facebook. He said “he must have been out of his mind when he did this.” When the officer asked what he meant, Mattison said he was not going to go there.
At his arraignment Monday in Bennington Superior Court, Mattison pleaded not guilty to the charge of disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent. The charge, if he is found guilty, comes with up to two years in prison, a fine of $2,000 or both. Mattison is not allowed to contact the woman, according to his conditions of release.
Nonconsensual pornography, more commonly known as revenge porn, is a newly recognized crime, especially in Vermont where legislation protecting victims was only passed in 2015. Although most states have laws in place, there is no federal law protecting victims of nonconsensual pornography.