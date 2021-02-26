Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 27F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.