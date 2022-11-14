BENNINGTON — A Pownal man pleaded not guilty Monday to a felony charge of identity theft after allegedly stealing a debit card and using it for purchases totaling less than $65.
Darryl Kevin Whitney, 51, was charged with identity theft and false pretenses with an intent to defraud.
On April 1, the Bennington Police Department was alerted of a possible debit card theft. A man said Whitney had been staying at his house, and he believed Whitney stole his debit card, according to court documents.
The debit card was used at Willy’s Variety, Gulf Paulins, NAPA Auto Parts, Yott’s Market and Walmart. A total of $64.25 was spent. An officer went to Yott’s Market to examine security footage and observed Whitney enter the store.
On Oct. 17, an officer saw Whitney walk into the Dollar General in Bennington and served him a citation.
During that encounter, the officer asked Whitney if he remembered using the debit card, to which Whitney replied, “Yup.” Whitney said he did not know why he used it, but admitted that he was struggling for money.
Whitney was arraigned on Monday at Bennington Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on the condition that he may not contact the victim.