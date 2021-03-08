RUTLAND — A man has pleaded not guilty to felony charges after he crashed a car in Proctor last summer, killing an 18-year-old passenger from Pownal.
The man, Gage Capen, 21, is facing three counts of grossly negligent vehicle operation that resulted in the death of Kianna Peters as well as serious injury to two other passengers. Each count is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.
State police said Capen had been driving a 2000 Saab 9-3 in the early hours of July 9, when he lost control of the car along a curve on West Street. The top-down convertible reportedly flipped and landed on its roof, trapping Peters underneath. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The other passengers — Kassandra Boardman, 19, and Tatiana Goulette, 23 — were ejected and suffered injuries such as lacerations and road rash, according to a sworn statement by Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy. Capen, the only one among them wearing a seat belt, suffered head trauma and scrapes.
An investigation found Capen “solely at fault for this crash,” Shaughnessy said, explaining he failed to stay on the right side of the road and in his lane. Capen was accused also of driving without a valid license and going at least 10 mph over the speed limit in a 25 mph zone. A local hospital didn’t find any alcohol in his system, the trooper said.
Capen reportedly admitted driving without a license, but said he drove because he was the only person in the group who was sober. He admitted also to speeding during the earlier part of the drive but not when the crash occurred, Shaughnessy said.
Capen told police he lost control of the car while trying to make Peters sit down. He said she’d been standing in the car and he was attempting to pull her back down — a statement that was corroborated by his two other passengers.
But the women reportedly said he’d also been driving erratically throughout the trip, including swerving a lot, crossing the center line and speeding up then slowing down.
Capen, who pleaded not guilty in Rutland Superior Court on Feb. 22, is free from jail on conditions that include not driving any motor vehicle.
He was described in a police news release as a resident of Pownal. Court documents list his address as either Rutland or Williston.