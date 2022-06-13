BENNINGTON — A Bennington man was put on probation after pleading guilty to two counts of domestic assault.
Carter Allard, 21, took a plea deal on Monday in which charges of custodial interference, unlawful restraint and aggravated domestic assault were dropped.
The first charge of domestic assault occurred on Sept. 20, when Allard began arguing with a woman, according to court documents. The woman went to the Bennington Police Department three days after the incident to report it. She wasn’t ready to talk about the incident prior to that day, she told police.
The woman said Allard punched her in the left eye, and when Officer Thalia Wilborn saw her, Wilborn confirmed that the white of the woman’s eye was red.
The second charge
The next time Allard was charged with domestic assault was Jan. 20, about three months later.
A woman, not the one involved in the prior assault, and her mother walked into the lobby of the Bennington Police Department and spoke to Detective Corey Briggs.
She said Allard had gotten physical with her five to six times, but this was the first time he hit her in the face.
Allard and the woman were fighting in the early morning hours. The next day, from noon to 1 p.m., Allard got aggressive and started to argue with the woman. He allegedly called the woman racial slurs and started hitting her. He also prevented her from leaving the room by placing his leg across the doorway. When the victim grabbed Allard to move him out of the way, he then hit her in the face twice. He continued to call her and her family racial slurs and said, “he will be waiting for them with a crowbar.” Finally, he spat on her.
During the interview in the police station, Briggs could see a small mark on the side of her face.
The woman said that while she was defending herself, she punched Allard in the face.
A few days before this incident, he allegedly grabbed her right arm and held it behind her back, causing her pain in her shoulder and her wrist. Briggs noticed that while the woman was signing paperwork with her right hand, she appeared to be in pain. Another officer took photos of her which show bruises on her left arm and leg.
The outcome
Because of the accepted plea agreement, if Allard successfully finishes his 18-month probation, the charges will be dismissed, and his record will be cleared.
He is required to abide by conditions of probation that include potential electronic monitoring at the discretion of the probation officer, not being allowed to drink alcohol and not having any unapproved contact with the previously mentioned women.
Judge Cortland Corsones, who presided over this change of plea hearing in Bennington Superior Court, said the “agreement is certainly appropriate.”
Corsones said he also hopes that Allard benefits from “rehabilitation through counseling,” in which he is currently enrolled.