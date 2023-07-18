BURLINGTON — A 20-year-old Chicopee, Mass. resident, who officials say was captured on a video in Bennington holding a gun to the neck of another man, is facing a federal felony charge of possession of both fentanyl and cocaine on April 6 with intent to distribute them in Vermont, court records show.
Bennington Police reported Javon Calderon was in a car that was seized by officers near 715 Main St. in April and a subsequent court-ordered search located 2,500 glassine bags of fentanyl, 311 grams of cocaine and a loaded Glock 9-mm firearm with one in the chamber and nine in the magazine, records show. The car also had three bags of suspected stolen items from Walmart, records show.
Calderon appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday and the prosecution asked for three days to put together its arguments and present evidence on why he needs to be detained. The detention hearing is set for Wednesday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Corinne M. Smith maintained Calderon is a danger to flee and a threat to the community. She reported that he has two recent criminal charges of being a fugitive from justice and a history of firearms-related crimes.
"Law enforcement has also obtained video footage of defendant Calderon threatening, assaulting and holding a gun to the neck of a man. The exchange between Calderon, his associate and the victim indicates the dispute was drug-related," Smith wrote.
Smith said the video appears to be filmed inside a residence known by law enforcement as a drug-involved location in the Bennington area.
As part of a separate criminal investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations in Bennington in November 2022, town police were aware that Calderon was interested in obtaining firearms, records show.
Bennington Police reported that a Springfield, Mass. woman was operating a rental car on Main Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. on April 6 when officers pulled it over for a driving infraction. The woman identified her passenger as "Justin," a man she had been dating for about a year, but she did not know his birthday or how to pronounce his last name, police reported.
Justin turned out to be Calderon and during the traffic stop officers developed enough information for the impoundment of the car, according to police.
Bennington Officer Robert Murawski, who has a K-9 partner Gracie, said he did not have his dog check the car at the scene because he had been told Calderon had several firearms stored at 715 Main St. and the traffic stop happened in front of where he had been staying.
However, after the 2021 Ford Edge was towed to the Bennington Police impound area, the drug-certified dog alerted to possible illegal substances after taking two trips around the parked car, police said. Gracie had executed 606 successful searches and recovered more than $1.2 million in drugs and cash since she was certified in April 2018, court records show.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady subsequently approved a police request for a search warrant, which was executed shortly before midnight on April 6, court records show.
Police said after the search they obtained arrest warrants for Calderon and the woman, who had left the scene when the car was towed and before the search.
Chicopee, Mass. Police said officers subsequently arrested Calderon on several charges, including carrying a loaded firearm that was found under the front seat of a car he was driving on April 26.
He also was charged with possession of ammunition without a Massachusetts firearms identification card, possession of a large capacity firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and being a fugitive from justice in Bennington. Chicopee Police said he was operating an unregistered vehicle, failed to have a valid driver's license and faced a registration plate violation.