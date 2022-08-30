BENNINGTON — A Bennington man is being held without bail after allegedly kidnapping a 15-year-old from Hoosick Falls and traveling down the East Coast with the juvenile for five days.
Sheldon Morey, 35, is being held pending a weight of the evidence hearing, in response to being charged with kidnapping a victim under the age of 16.
According to court records, on July 11 the Department of Children and Families was alerted that the 15-year-old ran away from her home in Hoosick Falls. Court documents state the juvenile ran away in the afternoon of July 10. Police were notified of the situation prior to DCF.
On July 12, the juvenile’s mother informed DCF that her child might be in the company of Morey. She said he was not a relative and never received permission to travel with the teenager. A search for Morey and the teen was conducted, but the two were not quickly located.
Two days later, Morey and the juvenile were found in Portsmouth, R.I., after their phones pinged off of cellphone towers in the area. Court documents state that Morey fled when authorities attempted to make contact. A “high speed” chase occurred, but was stopped due to safety concerns, according to court documents.
The next day, July 15, their cellphones pinged off of towers in Baltimore, and Morey and the juvenile were found in Maryland and taken into custody.
Morey has a criminal history in Vermont that includes domestic assault, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
He was arraigned for the charge of kidnapping on Monday in Bennington Superior Court. On the same day, Morey was also scheduled for a bail review hearing for the unrelated charges of reckless vehicle operation, a felony, and leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor.
The incident that those charges stemmed from occurred on June 6, 2019. Morey allegedly hit an 11-year-old riding their bike with a minivan and left the scene. According to court documents, Morey hit the child after failing to stop at a crosswalk. Allegedly, Morey was also using his cellphone while driving.
The bail review hearing did not occur because he was held without bail for the charge of kidnapping. Morey has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.