BENNINGTON — A man who admitted being involved in a Manchester home burglary and assault was sentenced Monday to 18 months to five years in prison.
The man, Joshua McMahon, 42, of Manchester, earlier pleaded guilty to aiding in the burglary of an occupied dwelling two years ago.
Prosecutors had recommended a prison term of 1-5 years, in accordance with McMahon’s plea agreement with the state. But Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones rejected the agreement, raising McMahon’s minimum detention time to 18 months — and aligning it with a co-defendant’s sentence.
“It was a crime that was carried out in a particularly dangerous and harmful manner,” Corsones said, adding that McMahon’s actions were “fueled by his drug addiction.”
But, the judge said, a presentence investigation found him to be a low risk for reoffending and he had family support, housing as well as employment opportunities.
Because the judge didn’t accept the plea agreement, McMahon could have scrapped it and gone to trial or worked out another deal.
He chose to accept the judge’s decision; he said he has already served 19 months, making him eligible to apply for release.
He participated in the remote hearing via video link from Marble Valley Correctional Facility.
McMahon has admitted going to the apartment of Wayne Hemingway, 63, with two other men in April 2019. McMahon served as a “lookout” while at least one of the men struck Hemingway with a baseball bat. His companions then entered the apartment and took some of Hemingway’s belongings.
Hemingway, however, told authorities that McMahon had also hit him at least twice. “Since that time, I am afraid to go to sleep, because at night I think I’d be assaulted again,” the judge quoted him as saying.
Hemingway also talked about losing work after the attack, with some people thinking he has ties to criminal activity. He’d said he knew the three defendants from work and had allowed them to stay at his place.
One of the defendants, Chad Herrington, was sentenced in November to the 18 months he had already served after pleading guilty to repeatedly hitting Hemingway with a baseball bat.
The case against the third defendant, Jason Davie, is ongoing. It will be scheduled for trial.
McMahon’s sentence also covered two misdemeanors: destroying an ankle monitor before he fled to New York and breaking a court order not to get in touch with Davie.