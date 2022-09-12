MANCHESTER — A Rutland man didn't have it his way after falsely claiming to police that the Burger King wrappers in his car came from the fast-food restaurant in Bennington — there is no Burger King in Bennington. But when police later searched the vehicle, in addition to burger wrappers, they found cocaine.
John Swan, 54, was pulled over on U.S. Rt. 7 near Exit 4 to Manchester on Saturday, Aug. 6, at about 3:15 p.m.
According to court documents presented at Swan's arraignment in Bennington Superior Court on Monday, a sergeant with the Manchester Police Department spotted a vehicle that was seen allegedly weaving and crossing over traffic lines. After following the vehicle, a traffic stop was performed, and while Swan was being questioned he became nervous and admitted he did not have a valid driver's license.
Swan said he was driving from Rutland to Bennington and back. He wasn’t able to give a clear answer as to who he saw in Bennington or what he was doing there.
The sergeant realized “Swan’s pupils were pinpoint in size … pinpoint pupils are an indicator of narcotic use,” as stated in court documents. When the reasoning behind the traffic stop was explained to Swan, he said, “I’m not drunk or anything.” He also claimed he has never used drugs and was not under the influence at the time of the stop. He was asked to exit his vehicle, but due to a previous injury Swan was not steady on his feet. The sergeant began sobriety tests on Swan.
Several field sobriety tests were administered, but a preliminary breath test found no trace of alcohol in his system. A drug recognition expert with the police later determined Swan was not under the influence of drugs, but his “condition could be medical” and “it was dangerous for him to operate a motor vehicle.”
Swan was placed under arrest for allegedly driving with a criminally suspended license. The vehicle was secured and brought to the Manchester Police Department.
After his arrest, another officer spoke to Swan and was told that he visited Bennington to go to Burger King. Burger King wrappers were scattered on the passenger’s side of the vehicle. Swan said he went to the Burger King on Northside Drive in Bennington, which has not yet opened. Eventually, Swan admitted he got the Burger King food in Troy, N.Y., and he told police he went to Troy for no particular reason.
Swan was asked if the police could search his car, but he declined and asked for a warrant. The next day, K9 officer Moose positively alerted on Swan's vehicle and a search warrant was granted. During its execution, 6.5 grams of cocaine were found in an Altoid tin that was located in the car’s center console.
Swan pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He was charged with felony cocaine possession, vehicle operation with a suspended license and violation of conditions of release. The last charge stems from a previous condition of release that forbade him from possessing regulated drugs.
His conditions of release for his most recent charges include no use or possession of regulated drugs without prescription and no driving without a license.