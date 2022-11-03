BENNINGTON — An alleged felon who has been held in prison awaiting two competency hearings was back in court Thursday as his defense attorney continued attempts to have his client’s competency evaluated.
David O’Reilly, 61, from Bennington was charged with six felonies, five of which were aggravated assault for allegedly threatening people with a butcher knife. His defense lawyer, Richard Burgoon, ordered a psychiatric evaluation to see if he was fit for trial.
When O’Reilly’s first bail review hearing took place on Monday, it was discovered that the evaluation was not complete. The law requires a psychologist and psychiatrist to evaluate him, but the Department of Mental Health only sent a psychologist for the evaluation.
According to Burgoon, O’Reilly’s mental health had declined since being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield. When O’Reilly entered the courtroom on Monday, he was loudly mumbling to himself and could not keep still.
When it was announced that he would remain imprisoned without bail, he started to loudly cry in the courtroom, and he had to be removed to continue the proceedings. Without the completed evaluation, the court’s hands were tied. Although the psychologist who evaluated O’Reilly deemed him incompetent to stand trial, he was ordered to remain in the correctional facility.
A second weight of the evidence hearing occurred Thursday, but it quickly devolved into a status conference. Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady decided to continue to hold O’Reilly without bail and canceled his transportation from the correctional facility to the courthouse before the hearing. Based on case law, McDonald-Cady said O’Reilly waived his right to a trial within 60 days because a competency evaluation was requested.
Although Burgoon made the argument that it wasn’t O’Reilly’s mistake that prevented the evaluation from being completed, the case law the judge cited says that any delay due to an incompetency evaluation is the fault of the defendant.
There is also a question as to whether the Department of Mental Health will send a psychiatrist to evaluate O’Reilly. Prosecutor Robert Plunkett said there was another case where the court had a similar issue, and DMH refused to send someone for the second evaluation and would not support hospitalization.
Burgoon said that because the order from the court to DMH does not have a set timeline, it’s impossible to determine if and when a competency hearing should be scheduled. If they perform another evaluation on O’Reilly it could take months or even a year to complete. “They’re under no time limit whatsoever,” said Burgoon.
The judge said she plans on “getting the case on track,” but until then O’Reilly remains in the Southern State Correctional Facility.