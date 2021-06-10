BENNINGTON — A man facing 75 criminal charges stemming from complaints that he defrauded people across the country in deals involving hay, maple syrup, farm equipment and collectible model cars has been ordered to be ready for trial by November.
The man, Richard Blackmer, 39, has pleaded not guilty to multiple misdemeanor and felony charges of false pretenses, as well as misdemeanor charges of bad checks. Altogether, the charges expose him to a maximum penalty of 600 years in prison.
The Bennington Superior criminal court has now ordered him to be ready for a five-day trial by Nov. 1, according to court records. The exact trial dates have not been decided.
State police, who arrested Blackmer in April, said his fraudulent activities involved picking up hay from local farms or grain stores and paying with bad checks. He apparently would then find customers for the hay and deliver either samples or an initial load.
Police said he would con the customers into purchasing additional deliveries, often offering “deals,” and require them to pay up front. But he allegedly didn’t deliver the hay after collecting payment.
Investigators said he used a similar method to defraud people of maple syrup, maple syrup equipment, farm equipment and collectible model cars.
Blackmer offered a litany of excuses on why he couldn’t deliver the product, the payment or the refund, police said in sworn statements. These excuses reportedly included issues with his truck, his employees, the weather, the bank, the post office, child care, his grandfather’s death, his father’s health, his son’s health, his health — including one instance where Blackmer apparently had open heart surgery, went into a coma and died.
Court records show that complainants in his case come from at least a dozen states, including California, Minnesota, Florida, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
The Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. Blackmer is being represented by defense attorney Matthew Hart.
Blackmer has two other open criminal cases for which the court also told him to prepare for trial by Nov. 1. One is a 2019 Bennington County case that encompasses two felony charges of home improvement fraud and false pretenses. The other, being prosecuted in Addison County, is for a felony charge of false pretenses.
Blackmer, a Shaftsbury resident during the alleged crimes, is free from jail on conditions. They include not engaging in business dealings through social media or entering into any contract greater than $500, unless he has court approval.
A police affidavit states that since 2013, Blackmer has received around $500,000 from customers and still owes at least $230,000 for goods that weren’t delivered. It also included the detail that Blackmer suffers from a gambling problem, his girlfriend was citing as saying.
Criminal jury trials in Bennington County, which have been on hold since the pandemic hit Vermont last year, are scheduled to restart in late July.