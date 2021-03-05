Union st crash

This is the scene of a Feb. 19 crash on Union Street that Bennington Police said involved a driver who left the scene and was operating while under the influence. They said Leon Lovelace, 25, faces charges in Bennington Superior Court-Criminal Division.

 By Jim Therrien, Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — A Bennington man faces charges after police said he crashed a truck through a picket fence on Union Street near the Main Street intersection while operating under the influence, then left the scene.

Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said in an email that officers were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, to the area of 663 Main St. and Union Street.

The call said a truck had driven through the fence and left the scene. A description of the vehicle was provided to officers, Grande said, and they located the vehicle on Silver Street.

Officers conducted a vehicle stop and identified to the operator to Leon D. Lovelace, 25, of Bennington. Lovelace was displaying signs of intoxication, police said, and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

Lovelace was operating a 2004 GMC truck with plates not assigned to the vehicle, operating without liability insurance and with an operator’s license that was under suspension, police said.

Lovelace was issued Vermont civil violation complaints for those violations. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 8 on charges of driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

Damage at the scene included a smashed fence and deep tire tracks at the rear of the property.

Jim Therrien writes for New England Newspapers in Southern Vermont. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three NENI newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield (Mass.) Republican and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.