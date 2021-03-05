BENNINGTON — A Bennington man faces charges after police said he crashed a truck through a picket fence on Union Street near the Main Street intersection while operating under the influence, then left the scene.
Bennington Police Lt. Camillo Grande said in an email that officers were dispatched at 9:44 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, to the area of 663 Main St. and Union Street.
The call said a truck had driven through the fence and left the scene. A description of the vehicle was provided to officers, Grande said, and they located the vehicle on Silver Street.
Officers conducted a vehicle stop and identified to the operator to Leon D. Lovelace, 25, of Bennington. Lovelace was displaying signs of intoxication, police said, and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.
Lovelace was operating a 2004 GMC truck with plates not assigned to the vehicle, operating without liability insurance and with an operator’s license that was under suspension, police said.
Lovelace was issued Vermont civil violation complaints for those violations. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Criminal Division on March 8 on charges of driving while under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.
Damage at the scene included a smashed fence and deep tire tracks at the rear of the property.