DORSET — A local man was arrested Monday after he crashed his car into a house while driving under the influence, his second such DUI offense, according to Vermont State Police.
VSP said they received a call on Monday at about 6:52 p.m. about a crash on Squirrel Hollow Road, where a car allegedly struck the home and then rolled onto its side.
Troopers arrived at the scene and found that the car caused minimal damage to the house. They then found the driver, Jacob Chila, 29, of Peru, at a neighbor’s house.
Police believe that Chila drove and crashed the vehicle into the house while significantly drunk. Chila was arrested for his second driving under the influence charge.
He was processed and released on a citation to appear at Bennington County Superior Court.