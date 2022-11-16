BENNINGTON — After deliberating less than two hours Wednesday evening, the jury returned a guilty verdict in the case of a man charged with repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Gerrod Adams, 27, was convicted after a two-day jury trial at the Bennington Superior Courthouse. Adams was accused of coming into the victim's bedroom on at least three separate occasions over the course of four years, from 2015-2019, and sexually assaulting them while members of the child's family were in the apartment.
He faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.
Adams showed no emotion when the verdict was read. Afterwards, he polled the jury, then bowed his head when the last juror reiterated the guilty vote.
The prosecution asked Judge Kerry McDonald-Cary to revoke Adams home detention bail; the judge agreed, citing the seriousness of the offense.
Wednesday's hearing featured riveting testimony from the teenage victim describing the alleged incidents over four years in graphic detail.
The 16-year-old, petite victim, wearing a Black Lives Matter sweatshirt and a single-strand gold necklace, entered the courtroom with her mother and a victim’s advocate. She nervously took the stand, visibly breathing deeply and at times, closing her eyes and rocking back and forth on the witness stand as both the prosecution and defense asked pointed and personal questions relating to several alleged sexual events, starting when she was just 9. Adams looked down at a legal pad for most of her testimony, avoiding eye contact for long stretches as the details of the alleged assaults were recalled.
In an at-times barely audible voice, the victim recalled being asleep when Adams allegedly entered her room and climbed into her bed, removing her pants and sexually assaulting her for several minutes until a noise outside the room caused him the stop and leave.
Much of her testimony in both direct and cross-examination centered on each of the three incidents in graphic detail.
The abuse came to light when Adams, visiting the emergency room at the Southern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington after alleged suicidal ideations, told a nurse on duty that he had performed “sexual acts” on a 13-year-old. Adams also allegedly told a Bennington police officer that he had “done something really bad.”
Police and the Vermont Department of Children and Families interviewed the alleged victim at her school in Amsterdam, N.Y., where the family had relocated, finding the alleged abuse had started years earlier, in 2015, while the family lived in Vermont, then continued after the relocation until 2019.
The jury officially got the case at 3:42 p.m., after prosecutor Alexander Burke and defense attorney Frederick Bragdon gave their closing arguments, and the panel received detailed instructions from McDonald-Cary on how they could look at evidence and what’s needed to reach a verdict.
The victim was the final witness for the prosecution’s case. The defense called no witnesses and presented no evidence. Adams did not testify on his own behalf.
During his closing argument, Burke told the jury that the combined testimony of the victim, the mother, the ER nurse, the police and investigator from the Vermont Department of Children and Families was more than enough to convict Adams on the single charge.
During his closing argument, Bragdon concentrated on the contentious testimony of the ER nurse who claimed that Adams confessed to her that night. Her testimony often deteriorated into confrontation, and McDonald-Cary had to stop the proceedings several times to cool the situation off between the two. She claimed several times that she did not recall what happened that night.
Bragdon also tried to create doubt in the minds of the jurors by bringing up several inconsistencies in the alleged victim’s testimony when it came to the frequency of the sexual assaults, comparing statements she made to police and investigators at the time she revealed the incidents and what she said on the stand years later. Then, Bragdon questioned why the victim held off telling anyone what happened for so long, noting that she had ample time and relationships to reveal what had happened, hinting that things may not have played out the way they were presented in court.