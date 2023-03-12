SUNDERLAND — A New Jersey man has been cited for excessive speed after being clocked at 92 miles per hour on U.S. Route 7, Vermont State Police said.
According to police, at about 6 p.m. Saturday, a trooper from the Shaftsbury barracks conducting speed enforcement at mile marker 18 of the limited access highway clocked a car at 92 miles per hour. The speed limit on Route 7 is 55 mph.
Police said the operator, Mohammed Ihab Ballan, 22, of Springfield, N.J., was issued a civil violation complaint for speeding with a waiver penalty of $558, and was cited to answer the charge of excessive speed at a later date and time.