HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — A Hoosick Falls man has been arrested and charged in connection with a smash and grab robbery at a jewelry store on John Street earlier this month, according to police.
Hoosick Falls police said they arrested and charged Stephen E. Shuler, 47, on Friday with third degree burglary and third degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.
Hoosick Falls Police allege that between 1 and 2 a.m. on Monday, April 3, Shuler used what appeared to be a hammer to break a plate glass window in the front of the store and took an estimated $800-$900 worth of merchandise.
According to police, Shuler was released and has been ordered to appear in Hoosick Falls Village Court at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.