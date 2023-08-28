BENNINGTON — A Connecticut man who lost ownership of his pet dog in an ongoing animal abuse case has filed an appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court to try and get his Siberian husky back.
Allan Washburn, 82, of Gale Ferry, Connecticut, was required to permanently forfeit his dog in early August and pay restitution for the dog’s care after a Bennington judge found that Chad, a 5-year-old Siberian husky, was neglected and treated with cruelty. It was determined that the dog was left in a hot car full of trash and miscellaneous belongings twice — in April and June 2022 — with just one window rolled down two inches and without any water, food, or room to move.
Washburn is currently facing a year of imprisonment on each of the two counts of animal cruelty stemming from both incidents. The case is on hold until a psychological evaluation is completed. The Supreme Court appeal was filed last Wednesday.
In April 2022, after being alerted by several women to a dog inside a parked car with no air conditioning, police approached the vehicle to find Chad sitting in the car, surrounded by the stench of rotting garbage. According to the affidavit, the dog did not seem to be in “major distress” at the time, so police allowed Washburn to drive off after witnessing the dog drinking milk.
Later that spring, police found Washburn’s 2002 Saturn vehicle filled with several possessions and, according to a police affidavit, “piled with trash.” The internal temperature inside the car was estimated to be 109 degrees. Washburn was estimated to be in Walmart for an hour. The dog was found “panting, with no water, curled on the vehicle’s passenger seat and lying on top of piles of trash, old meat, spoiled milk, and expired fruit.”
Police confiscated the dog after the second incident. He has been residing for the past year at the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington, which was granted guardianship of Chad after Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady’s forfeiture decision. According to Cathi Comar, executive director of Second Chance, Chad has been recovering at the shelter after he was removed from Washburn’s care. According to Comar, the dog was underweight for his size, and his hind legs had atrophied to the point where he was having a hard time walking and running.
“We believe it was because of his cramped living conditions,” Comar said.
Washburn was allowed to visit the dog at the shelter as the case progressed. Second Chance was planning to find Chad a good home after the forfeiture was made official. The Banner reached out to Comar and Second Chance Monday afternoon to find out if Chad had been adopted. The facility is closed on Mondays, and it is unclear whether Chad is still residing at the shelter or with a new family. Attempts to reach Washburn for comment were unsuccessful.
There has so far been no response from the Vermont Supreme Court on whether they will take up the appeal.