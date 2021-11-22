SUNDERLAND — A man was arrested on Sunday for reckless driving involving two small children on Route 7, according to Vermont State Police.
A caller described a truck crossing over the center line, nearly hitting other drivers head on.
Police were headed to find the vehicle when they heard it had already crashed into another car.
On arriving at the scene, they found a truck matching the description off the road in a cluster of trees.
They saw another passenger car, a Toyota, with heavy rear end damage.
The operator of the truck, identified as Todd Galiano of Wallingford, 39, showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.
Further investigation revealed that Galiano was driving slower than the posted limit, swerving.
John Contreras, 36, driving the Toyota, passed Galiano. Galiano then sped up and drove into the back of the other man's car, causing a crash.
Though the car was harmed, the two adult passengers and two children didn't sustain any injuries.
Galiano was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for potential injuries, where he refused to undergo a breathalyzer test. He has a prior conviction of driving under the influence.
Galiano is scheduled to appear at 8:15 a.m. on Dec. 13 at the Bennington Superior Court.