BENNINGTON — A man from Bennington stole over $400 from a woman with terminal cancer in just 25 minutes over two days.
According to court documents, Joseph Hewson, 30, got hold of the woman’s credit card at the beginning of June. He allegedly made several transactions on June 1 and 5.
The first charge was on June 1 at 8:07 p.m., and he spent $29.99 on a fitness app.
On June 5, in less than four minutes and in three separate transactions, Hewson bought candy, waffles, drinks, cookies and two cartons of cigarettes totaling $233.07 at the Stewart’s Shop in Pownal.
By 8:35 p.m., he drove down to the Buck Stop in Bennington and spent $233.29 on another two cartons of cigarettes and gas.
Hewson was allegedly caught on camera making all four transactions on June 5. The victim confirmed Hewson was the person in the Buck Stop security video; and law enforcement confirmed that the person in the security photos from Stewarts is the same person in the video from Buck Stop.
Hewson pleaded not guilty to the charge of identity theft and four charges of false pretenses of less than $900. Hewson has more than 20 other active cases in Vermont’s criminal system, including three felonies: aggravated assault, grand larceny and retail theft of more than $900.
Hewson is out and awaiting his next hearing.