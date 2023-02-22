BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of suffocating his girlfriend by holding a pillow on her face, then watching as she tried to escape by jumping out of a third-story window, was released with conditions Wednesday by a Bennington judge.
Jesse Hodsdon, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts — aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint — at his arraignment Wednesday afternoon. Hodsdon turned himself into the Bennington Police Department on Wednesday morning after an arrest warrant was issued last Thursday when police could not locate him.
According to a police affidavit, Hodsdon told responding officers that his girlfriend put her head out of the third-floor window to “get some air” because it was hot. He later amended his story, telling police she was “smoking weed and blowing the smoke out of the window.” The story allegedly changed a third time when Hodsdon told police he thought she was trying to commit suicide.
The victim in the alleged assault was found on the ground under the open window with a severely broken arm and a laceration to her head, according to police. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center for trauma care, where medical staff communicated to police that they were concerned for her safety, stating that the victim had told them she jumped out of the window to escape being strangled by Hodsdon by his covering her face with a pillow.
Hodsdon faces a maximum 20-year sentence if convicted on both charges.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady released Hodsdon without bail, setting conditions that Hodsdon not contact, harass, or come within 300 feet of the victim as he awaits trial. Prosecutors had requested that he be held without bail due to the safety of the victim and the community. McDonald-Cady justified her decision by stating several times that Hodsdon had turned himself into the police after the arrest warrant was issued and that Hodsdon has no criminal record.
Hodsdon smiled after the hearing ended, joking with police as he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and leg irons to be released soon after.