SHAFTSBURY — A Bennington man was arrested Monday on charges that he inappropriately touched fellow employees at the Arlington Dairy Bar last month, according to state police.
The man, Curtis Gould, 24, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday after being released on conditions, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
Gould was arrested after the VSP said they investigated reports that he inappropriately touched two employees several times in May while working at the Arlington Dairy Bar. One of the complainants was 18 years old and the other was a minor, Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan told the Banner.
State police said they received the complaints on June 3, and Gould is no longer employed at the dairy bar, which is located along Route 7A.