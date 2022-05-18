The Mount Anthony Union High School Patriot Players are excited to present Mamma Mia! on May 19 & 20 at 7 p.m. and May 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. ABBA's timeless songs propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit! A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! The Banner got a sneak peak during dress rehearsals on Tuesday.